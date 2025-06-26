Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Cambridgeshire and Peterborough
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, United Kingdom

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Linton, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Linton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover modern living in the heart of West London, where comfort and convenience combine to…
$540,576
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Linton, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Linton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Discover contemporary living in West London, where style, comfort, and convenience meet. Thi…
$971,002
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go