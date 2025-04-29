Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Cambridgeshire
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Linton, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Linton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Discover contemporary living in West London, where style, comfort, and convenience meet. Thi…
$875,217
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go