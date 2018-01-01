Grenland residence by Arloid

Abu Dhabi, UAE

from €2,84M

1 022 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income 5-8% for annual rental; - The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles. Gourmet villa in the multifunctional residential project Reem Hills Villas, located in the sought-after area of Al Reem Island. Residents of the community will have access to the following amenities: parks and playgrounds, private school, public center, early learning center, mosques, medical facilities, a shaded recreation area, shops, club houses, cafes and restaurants, private pools, direct access to the beach. As for the layout, you can take advantage of the following key features: rooftop terrace, pool, 3 or more balconies, 4-6 car garage, exhibition and preparatory kitchens, garden, mejlis ( reception ), office, multi-purpose room. According to the plans of the developer Q Properties, this complex is very attractive from an economic point of view, since it offers the lowest service tariffs among most real estate projects. It is worth considering the possibility of purchasing real estate in Reem Hills not only for personal use, but also as a commercial investment for subsequent rental. Al Reem Island boasts a return on investment of 6% on average%. Payment Plan: 1 option: 10% - down payment 30% - under construction 60% - upon completion 2 options: 50% - down payment 50% - upon completion 3 option: 100% payment Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects of the UAE! FOR FREE we will select the perfect property for you!