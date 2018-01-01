  1. Realting.com
  Grenland residence by Arloid

from
€269,577
;
15
About the complex

AG Luxury Properties proudly presents this spacious 2-bedroom apartment located in Greenland, Dubai.

Located in the 11th district of Mohammed Bin Rashid, this is the latest unrivaled project in Dubai.

Greenland Residence consists of premium apartments.

Functions:
modern gym equipped with high-class equipment
A six-story waterfall is built into the central courtyard.
18-meter landscape pool with separate children's pool
spacious multi-functional rooftop terrace with barbecue area
deck chairs
Stunning panoramic view of the horizon of Dubai.
Fully furnished and fully equipped

Sale price: 1,050,000 AED

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
7
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 0.1
Price per m², EUR 2 779 143
Apartment price, EUR 269 577
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 0.2
Price per m², EUR 1 728 057
Apartment price, EUR 269 577
New building location
Deira, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
