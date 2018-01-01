  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Golden Wood Development

Golden Wood Development

Dubai, UAE
from
€308,087
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

AG Real Estate proudly offers you this 1-room apartment in Golden Wood Views, JVT.

Price: 1,200,000 AED

Golden Wood Views — a four-story residential building in the Jumeirah Village Triangle area. The building was built by Golden Wood Real Estate Development. It features studios, 1, 2 and 3-room apartments. This property-free complex provides tenants with various amenities. These amenities include a gym, pool, sauna, jacuzzi, steam bath, barbecue area, children's playground, bicycle path, basketball court and business center.

Features

  • Individual heating
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 87.5
Price per m², EUR 3 520
Apartment price, EUR 308 087
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 0.1
Price per m², EUR 2 081 671
Apartment price, EUR 308 087
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Amara
Dubai, UAE
from
€45,21M
Villa 4BR | Farm Gardens | The Valley
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,32M
Villa Palma Residences, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,87M
Villa 5BR | Marbella | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€648,000
Villa Gems Estates
Dubai, UAE
from
€9,09M
You are viewing
Golden Wood Development
Dubai, UAE
from
€308,087
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Villa Garden Homes Frond C, PALM JUMEIRAH
Villa Garden Homes Frond C, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,62M
Specifications Type - Beachfront Villa Size - 5,000 sq ft No. of bedrooms - 4 Bed No. of bathrooms - 5 Bath  30 min from Downtown 30 min from Airport Unfurnished Soon to be vacant Reference no. COIN-GHFC-05 Features Dubai Marina skyline view Well maintained Beach access Private pool Partially upgraded interior Signature location   About area   Plot size of 6,500 sqft. with an internal living space of 5,000 sqft.    Palm Jumeirah is one of the various projects that raised the bar for waterfront living, luxury accommodation and modern developments in Dubai. There are three prominent villa-only communities on the man-made island, including Garden Homes. Located on the palm-shaped archipelago’s crown, the villa is kept in superb condition with a private garden and pool.  
Villa Amara
Villa Amara
Dubai, UAE
from
€45,21M
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Amara Villa is an elegant and luxurious 7-bedroom villa located in the prestigious Emirate Hills area. This villa of over 45,000 square feet offers a spacious and luxurious life with breathtaking views of the surrounding golf course and city landscape. Thanks to the convenient location of the villa, you will reach the most popular attractions of Dubai in a few minutes, including from Palma Jumeirah, marina, Mall of the Emirates shopping center, Dubai Center and Dubai International Financial Center. The interiors of the villa are no less impressive, with amazing design elements everywhere. On the ground floor there is a main entrance with glass curtains, a two-light lobby, an office and a reception. The formal and informal living quarters are ideal for entertainment and relaxation, and the cigar room and private bar add a touch of elegance and sophistication. On the ground floor there is a master bedroom, additional guest rooms and an amazing Zen garden with a closed glass gazebo, a training area, a hookah area, a dining area and a relaxation area. Infrastructure: The luxurious project offers its residents: pool, games room, cinema, spa, steam bath. The villa also has a jacuzzi, snack bar, gym and showcase for avid car collectors. The open recessed bar and wine cellar are ideal for receiving guests, and the kitchen and staff rooms provide impeccable service and cooking. Location: Emirates Hills — is one of Dubai's most prestigious and elite villages. Very often, this place is compared to a world-famous area in the United States called Beverly Hills. These places really have much in common, in addition, the Dubai region was named after its counterpart from the United States. The elite community is focused on a comfortable family life, so here you can find many places for family and children's recreation and entertainment. In addition, there are many objects for sports. To exclude the increased presence and attention of guests, there are no large shopping centers and other facilities in the area, but here you can find many chain stores, as well as catering facilities. And larger objects can be reached very quickly, for example, for the world's largest shopping center — Dubai Mall to go just a couple of minutes. Also in a few minutes you can reach other large centers of trade and entertainment. Amara Villa — the real pearl of the Emirate Hills, offering unrivaled luxury and style. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Villa 5BR | Malta | Payment Plan
Villa 5BR | Malta | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€649,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 5 bedroom townhouse, located in Damac Lagoons, known as Malta by Damac Properties Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 60% On Handover – 20% Amenities & Facilities; 5 Bedroom 6 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 3,377 Sqft 3 Floors Laundry area Powder room Walk-in-closet Maid room Extra room Balcony / Terrace Lawn Roof Garden Garage for 2 car parking Gym Swimming pool Barbeque area Park & Leisure area Fitness centre Supermarket & Shopping area Health care centre Kid’s play area Hotels Restaurant & Cafe Yoga & Meditation School & Institute Hospital Outdoor cinema Sports facilities Locations Nearby; Jebel Ali School – 15 mins Dubai International Stadium – 15 mins City Centre Measim – 15 mins Mall of Emirates – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins  For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Realting.com
Go