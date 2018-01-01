Orra the Embankment

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing studio apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, known as Cloud Tower by Tiger Group
Key Highlights;
Residences to be lined with posh amenities
Proximity reach to major highways & transport facilities
Smart & affordable payment plan options
High-speed elevators
Round the clock security
Amenities & Facilities;
Studio
1 Bath
Furnished
BUA; 485 Sqft
Built-in-wardrobe
Laundry space
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Health care centre
Leisure & Park
Basketball & Tennis court
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Spa & Sauna room
Yoga & Meditation
Shopping & Supermarket
Beach Access
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Skyros – a new premium residential complex from the developer Samana Developers. Located in the Arjan area, a residential 17-story tower will become a comfortable space for life, surrounded by natural beauties and developed infrastructure.
The residential complex offers a wide selection of diverse real estate, ideal for personal residence and investment. Studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms are presented at the choice of buyers. The living area of real estate varies from 34 to 142 square meters.
All residences are distinguished by thoughtful living spaces and layouts. High-quality finishes create an atmosphere of maximum comfort, creating an ideal island for relaxation and life in the middle of urban space.
Residents have access to a set of exclusive amenities:
- Open areas of relaxation.
- Landscaping gardens.
- Well-maintained terrace with infinity pool.
- Private pools ( in part of the apartments ).
- A equipped gym with modern equipment.
- Children's playground.
- Lounge zone on the roof.
- Steam and sauna.
- Trading spaces in the podium.
- Health club.
Location:
The residential complex has a favorable location: Arjan, being part of the large-scale community of Dubailand, provides residents with access to developed infrastructure. Landscaping gardens, park and public spaces, educational institutions, retail outlets and supermarkets, and medical facilities are within walking distance of the Skyros complex.
Thanks to the arranged transport interchange, residents of the complex have quick access to the famous attractions and locations of Dubai.
The Skyros residential complex is impeccable in everything: offering maximum comfort to future customers, it will be an excellent option for profitable investments or living surrounded by a developed urban space.
Consultation is FREE!