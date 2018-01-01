Orra the Embankment

Dubai, UAE

from €214,571

40–81 m² 2

Completion date: 2026

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Skyros – a new premium residential complex from the developer Samana Developers. Located in the Arjan area, a residential 17-story tower will become a comfortable space for life, surrounded by natural beauties and developed infrastructure. The residential complex offers a wide selection of diverse real estate, ideal for personal residence and investment. Studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms are presented at the choice of buyers. The living area of real estate varies from 34 to 142 square meters. All residences are distinguished by thoughtful living spaces and layouts. High-quality finishes create an atmosphere of maximum comfort, creating an ideal island for relaxation and life in the middle of urban space. Residents have access to a set of exclusive amenities: - Open areas of relaxation. - Landscaping gardens. - Well-maintained terrace with infinity pool. - Private pools ( in part of the apartments ). - A equipped gym with modern equipment. - Children's playground. - Lounge zone on the roof. - Steam and sauna. - Trading spaces in the podium. - Health club. Location: The residential complex has a favorable location: Arjan, being part of the large-scale community of Dubailand, provides residents with access to developed infrastructure. Landscaping gardens, park and public spaces, educational institutions, retail outlets and supermarkets, and medical facilities are within walking distance of the Skyros complex. Thanks to the arranged transport interchange, residents of the complex have quick access to the famous attractions and locations of Dubai. The Skyros residential complex is impeccable in everything: offering maximum comfort to future customers, it will be an excellent option for profitable investments or living surrounded by a developed urban space. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in the UAE! Consultation is FREE!