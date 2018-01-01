  1. Realting.com
  3. Orra the Embankment

Orra the Embankment

Dubai, UAE
from
€474,016
;
10
About the complex

Orra the Embankment | Luxury Apartments | Spacious
Jumeyra Lakes, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Description

Starting price: 1,845,998 AED

Payment Plan:
65% during construction
35% transfer

Deadline - 2 square meters. 2024.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Premium class
2024
Finished
48
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
