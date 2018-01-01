Vista by Prestige One

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Marina, known as Vida Residence by Emaar
Key Highlights;
Serviced facilities by Vida Hotels & Resorts
Round the clock security
Easy accessibility & mobility
Reception & Concierge services
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 756 Sqft
Laundry area
Balcony / Terrace
Swimming pool
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Gym
Restaurant & Cafe
Supermarket & Shopping area
Health care centre
Retail & Dining outlets
Kid’s play area
Barbeque area
Jogging, Cycling & Running area
School & Institute
Sports court
Community Hall
Park & Leisure area
Tennis & Basketball court
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
A la Carte Services
Valet parking
On-demand service
Dining in the Building
Sunset views
Bar
The 1 to 3 bedroom apartments at Cedar are located in a stylish apartment complex with 4 buildings that rise above the busy central square.
Private balconies and terraces let in plenty of natural light and contribute to a relaxing atmosphere, overlooking the lush park outside.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Other amenities include a plaza with shops and restaurants, an outdoor playground, a business centre and co-working space, and a lush lawn where residents can lead a relaxing holiday.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Dubai Creek Harbour, an 8 km2 waterfront development, pushes the boundaries of architecture, design and quality of life. Life at Dubai Creek Harbour is all about close proximity to the best attractions.
Nearby:
10 minutes from Burj Khalifa
15 minutes from Dubai Int'l Airport
Wildlife sanctuary
Pink Flamingo House
Yacht Club
Vida Hotel
Address Hotel
700 Metre long beach
Waterfront Restaurants and Cafes
Jewelz residential complex – the project of one of the most successful developers of the UAE ( Danube Properties ). The monumental 17-story building is made in the form of the letter L.
The external design of the complex determines clear straight lines and geometric patterns. Its feature was large panoramic windows with beautiful views of the city. The podium of the building is decorated with flower beds with curly plants and landscaped gardens. Before the entrance there is a beautiful small fountain with backlight.
Inside the building there is a lot of common space: a ceremonial lobby with concierge services.
All conditions for a comfortable stay are created here: there is a health club, a steam bath, a sauna, a gym, an outdoor jacuzzi, pools on the territory, a restaurant, a cafe, a children's playground, and spacious parking. The residential complex is under heavy 24-hour security.
Infrastructure:
- Well-maintained landscaped territory
- Pools for adults and children
- Outdoor Jacuzzi
- Zone for tanning and relaxation
- Restaurant and cafe
- Party Room
- Health Club
- Spa, sauna and steam bath
- Fitness center
- Running track
- Tennis court
- Paddle and badminton court
- BBQ area
- Children's playground
The Hewelz high-rise complex is located 9 km from the sea in the busy Dubai Arjan area, where all conditions for work, leisure and entertainment are created. Convenient transport interchange makes it easy to get to any area of the city.
Within walking distance there is a large medical center, cafes and luxury restaurants. Fans of active shopping will find many shopping centers around. In 4 minutes is one of Dubai's main attractions – the world's largest Dubai Miracle Garden flower park.
All conditions are created here not only for work and leisure, but also for study. Schools and kindergartens are a 3-minute walk from the complex.
INVESTMENT PRIVACY:
The active development of the Arjan district, where the Jewelz residential complex is located, leaves great opportunities for business to invest. Therefore, apartments in this area of Dubai will always be in price.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!