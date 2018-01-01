  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Vista by Prestige One

Vista by Prestige One

Dubai, UAE
from
€161,746
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

One Vista | Elegant | Luxurious
Sports City Dubai

Description

Starting price: 630,000 AED
Payment scheme: 20% down payment 45% during construction 35% upon completion Date of completion - 1st quarter of 2025

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Casa Canal
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,94M
Residential complex New apartments in a luxury residential complex Park Field with a wide range of services, Dubai Hills Estate, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€520,200
Apartment building 3BR | Erin | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,21M
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€570,196
Residential complex Burj Binghatti Jacob Co Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,15M
You are viewing
Vista by Prestige One
Dubai, UAE
from
€161,746
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Vida Residence | Emaar
Apartment building 1BR | Vida Residence | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from
€319,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Marina, known as Vida Residence by Emaar Key Highlights; Serviced facilities by Vida Hotels & Resorts Round the clock security Easy accessibility & mobility Reception & Concierge services Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 756 Sqft Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Swimming pool Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Gym Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Health care centre Retail & Dining outlets Kid’s play area Barbeque area Jogging, Cycling & Running area School & Institute Sports court Community Hall Park & Leisure area Tennis & Basketball court Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room A la Carte Services Valet parking On-demand service Dining in the Building Sunset views Bar For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€532,765
Agency: TRANIO
The 1 to 3 bedroom apartments at Cedar are located in a stylish apartment complex with 4 buildings that rise above the busy central square. Private balconies and terraces let in plenty of natural light and contribute to a relaxing atmosphere, overlooking the lush park outside. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities include a plaza with shops and restaurants, an outdoor playground, a business centre and co-working space, and a lush lawn where residents can lead a relaxing holiday. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Creek Harbour, an 8 km2 waterfront development, pushes the boundaries of architecture, design and quality of life. Life at Dubai Creek Harbour is all about close proximity to the best attractions. Nearby: 10 minutes from Burj Khalifa 15 minutes from Dubai Int'l Airport Wildlife sanctuary Pink Flamingo House Yacht Club Vida Hotel Address Hotel 700 Metre long beach Waterfront Restaurants and Cafes
Residence Panoramnaya kvartira premium-klassa
Residence Panoramnaya kvartira premium-klassa
Dubai, UAE
from
€294,786
Area 34–52 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Premium apartment with panoramic windows and with beautiful views of the city. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Jewelz residential complex – the project of one of the most successful developers of the UAE ( Danube Properties ). The monumental 17-story building is made in the form of the letter L. The external design of the complex determines clear straight lines and geometric patterns. Its feature was large panoramic windows with beautiful views of the city. The podium of the building is decorated with flower beds with curly plants and landscaped gardens. Before the entrance there is a beautiful small fountain with backlight. Inside the building there is a lot of common space: a ceremonial lobby with concierge services. All conditions for a comfortable stay are created here: there is a health club, a steam bath, a sauna, a gym, an outdoor jacuzzi, pools on the territory, a restaurant, a cafe, a children's playground, and spacious parking. The residential complex is under heavy 24-hour security. Infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory - Pools for adults and children - Outdoor Jacuzzi - Zone for tanning and relaxation - Restaurant and cafe - Party Room - Health Club - Spa, sauna and steam bath - Fitness center - Running track - Tennis court - Paddle and badminton court - BBQ area - Children's playground The Hewelz high-rise complex is located 9 km from the sea in the busy Dubai Arjan area, where all conditions for work, leisure and entertainment are created. Convenient transport interchange makes it easy to get to any area of the city. Within walking distance there is a large medical center, cafes and luxury restaurants. Fans of active shopping will find many shopping centers around. In 4 minutes is one of Dubai's main attractions – the world's largest Dubai Miracle Garden flower park. All conditions are created here not only for work and leisure, but also for study. Schools and kindergartens are a 3-minute walk from the complex. INVESTMENT PRIVACY: The active development of the Arjan district, where the Jewelz residential complex is located, leaves great opportunities for business to invest. Therefore, apartments in this area of Dubai will always be in price. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Realting.com
Go