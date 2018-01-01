  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. The S tower

The S tower

Dubai, UAE
from
€3,86M
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

S Tower — is the new Sobha Realty project with a 4-bedroom apartment located in Dubai Internet City.

Starting price: 15,036,984 AED

Payment Plan:

80% During construction

20% after completion

Deadline: Q2 2025.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
60
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Studio | Park Views | Dubailand
Dubai, UAE
from
€133,000
Residential complex New residence ONE with a golf course and a spa center, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€383,719
Apartment building Studio | Ivy Gardens | Samana
Dubai, UAE
from
€131,000
Residential complex Riviera Reve
Dubai, UAE
from
€461,685
Apartment building 2BR | MBL Royal | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€611,000
You are viewing
The S tower
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,86M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 4bdr maid
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 4bdr maid
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,18M
Completion date: 2023
Highlights; - The complex is equipped with the latest amenities - Located in Madinat JL - Offers inspirational views of the surrounding landscapes - Resort life with the charm of the old city Convenience and services; - 4 bedrooms - 5 baths - Unfurnished - Size: 2752 square feet - Ladies toilet room - Laundry - dressing room - Living room - Room for servants - Restaurants and shops - gym - Medical center - Children's playground - Parks and recreation area - Restaurants and cafes - Pool - BBQ area - Biking and treadmill - Spa and saunas - Water activity - School and Institute Nearest area; - Al-Sufuh - 1.7 km - Umm Sukheim - 2.2 km - Sada Sufuh - 2.6 km - Auction prospectuses - 2.7 km Location: - 10 min to the beach - 15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah - 15-20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - 15 min to Emirates Mall
Residential complex Samana Santorini
Residential complex Samana Santorini
Dubai, UAE
from
€627,937
Area 216 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Samana Santorini – a residential project under construction in the Dubai Studio City neighborhood. The development is carried out by Naya Properties LLC. The delivery of the complex is planned in the II quarter of 2025. The low-rise building of the premium provides residents with a wide range of amenities. Each apartment has a personal pool. A communal pool with a relaxation area and sun loungers is located on the home area. Samana Santorini LCD offers one-two-bedroom studios and residences. Each apartment has an individual layout. Panoramic windows offer city views. The apartments are fully prepared for settlement and are equipped with furniture and household appliances. The decoration uses expensive materials. Marble and wooden decor elements give the interior exclusivity. The apartments have original bathtubs and modern plumbing. The bedrooms have fitted wardrobes. Infrastructure: Residents can use a sauna, hammam and fitness club with modern equipment. A separate platform is provided for yoga and meditation. There is a specially equipped barbecue area. For children there is a playground and a swimming pool. Each residence in the complex has its own parking space. Location: The complex is located in a young and actively developing area near the exit on the Al Qudra Road. It can be reached in any of Dubai's areas in a short time. You can travel through the community by personal or public transport. The metro station is a 10-minute drive away. There are two bus stops in the area itself. For purchases, you can go to Spar Express and Blue Mart supermarkets. Lifco hypermarket is a 10-minute drive from the community, and First Avenue Shopping Center is 30 minutes away. There are many restaurants with kitchens from around the world in the area. Restaurants with high ratings such as Freedom Pizza, Taqado Mexican Kitchen and Larte are especially popular. Jumeirah Beach is a 30-minute drive away. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!  
Residential complex Elite residential complex Luxor Tower with direct access to the park in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Elite residential complex Luxor Tower with direct access to the park in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€180,442
Agency: TRANIO
This project is a 30-storey tower under construction located in the vibrant JVC area of Dubai. The complex offers for sale furnished studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Amenities in the complex: SPA; Sky garden; Sauna; Rooftop pool; Cinema; Business center; Fully equipped gym; Parking for visitors; Barbecue area; Playground. Location and nearby infrastructure 12 minutes to Dubai Hills Mall 15 minutes to Dubai Marina 16 minutes to Palm Jumeirah 20 minutes to Downtown Dubai 20 minutes to DXB airport 30 minutes to DWC airport
Realting.com
Go