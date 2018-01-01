  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Azizi Plaza Hotel

Azizi Plaza Hotel

Dubai, UAE
from
€793,973
;
5
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with a guarantee of profitability in UAE real estate!
- Guaranteed rental income on average 11%.
- Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental.
- Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD.
- Help in obtaining VNZH.
- Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers.
- High-quality and honest services with customer care.
- Selection of the most liquid objects.
- Help with resale and profit.

Dormitory apartments at the ready-made complex Azizi Plaza Hotel in the area of Al Furjan!

The apartments are fully furnished!

Features and infrastructure: pool, children's pool, concierge service, maid services, fully equipped gym, spa with sauna and hammam, restaurants and shops, children's playground, barbecue area, parking, round-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Location:
Nearby are the shopping centers Discovery Pavilion and Battuta Mall;
Nearby is Dubai Marina and JBR Walk;
To the sea and beaches - 6 km;
Al Maktoum Airport is 30 km away.

Payment Plan:
100% payment

We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
14
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 299.0
Price per m², EUR 2,420
Apartment price, EUR 723,554
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments and townhouses Eleganz close to highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€512,510
Residence Apartamenty s vygodnoy lokaciey
Dubai, UAE
from
€238,165
Residential complex Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the golf course, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€272,552
Apartment building Studio | Golf Avenue | Samana
Dubai, UAE
from
€109,000
Residential complex Elitnyy taunhaus v semeynom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€569,256
You are viewing
Azizi Plaza Hotel
Dubai, UAE
from
€793,973
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Vincitore Dolce Vita | Dubai
Apartment building 2BR | Vincitore Dolce Vita | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€348,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Dolce Vita by Vincitore Real Estate Development Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,262 Sqft Laundry area Powder room Multi-utility space Open Kitchen Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Gym Barbeque area Swimming pool Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health Care Centre Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Garden Spa & Sauna room Community Hall Hospital area School & Institute Sports court Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Location Nearby; Dubai Autodrome – 05 mins Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins IMG World of Adventure – 10 mins Burj Khalifa – 15 mins Dubai International Airport – 20 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Residential complex Lanai Islands
Residential complex Lanai Islands
Dubai, UAE
from
€16,52M
Area 2 197 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
DEPARTMENT REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Lanai Islands by Majid Al Futtaim is a luxury villa complex located in the Tilal Al Ghaf area. On the territory of the complex and beyond you will find a huge amount of urban amenities and services necessary for a comfortable life. The Lanai Islands villa complex offers its guests accommodation in one of several huge and luxurious villas with 4-8 bedrooms, each of which has its own pools, terraces and gardens, as well as a beautiful view of the Persian Gulf. Infrastructure: The complex is equipped with many amenities for the comfort of living. There is a dining room where you can enjoy delicious food. You can support yourself in shape in the modern gym on the territory of the complex, and you can also visit the pool. Nearby are amenities such as shops, restaurants, parking, supermarkets, playgrounds, sports facilities and schools. In addition, residents of the complex can enjoy many other amenities, including a private beach, restaurants, a spa, a fitness center and many others. The complex is also equipped with CCTV cameras, barbecue areas and lush green parks. Location: The multifunctional community offers privacy and tranquility, while it is located near the central part of Dubai. Quite close to the complex there are several famous attractions. Residents can easily get by car to the famous Burj Al Arab Hotel, Palm Jumeirah Island and the incredibly developed Dubai Marina area. In the immediate vicinity you will find bus stops and public parking. Dubai International Airport will take about 30 minutes. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Mangrove Residences — residential complex by Expo Dubai Group with well-developed infrastructure, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai
Residential complex Mangrove Residences — residential complex by Expo Dubai Group with well-developed infrastructure, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€525,388
Agency: TRANIO
The project has three residential clusters with spacious apartments and garden townhouses. Close to the amenities and all the attractions of Expo City Dubai. There are 450 luxury and premium residences, 1-3-bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom loft apartments and 3-bedroom townhouses. All flats have separate laundry/storage facilities. Spacious balconies, which make up 14% of the flats, offer expansive views of Expo City Dubai. Facilities and equipment in the house More: several pools in each block, including a children's pool, pool bar, cascading waterfall. There are also a clubhouse, reading rooms, various lounges for cinema, work, art and music, an outdoor dining pavilion, shops, restaurants and event areas. Location and nearby infrastructure The Expo City Dubai area includes energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, recreational areas and leisure facilities. It is close to key transport links such as the Dubai Metro and major arterial roads, which increases its attractiveness as a business and logistics hub. Quick access to four major motorways: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road. Just 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai. Less than an hour from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport. 16 minutes to Dubai Marina.
Realting.com
Go