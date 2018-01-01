Dubai, UAE

from €438,690

126–171 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Exclusive residential complex North 43 — premium partner from North 43 Real Estate Development LLC. The premium 20-story complex for sale includes 229 stylish and fully furnished studios and apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms. Residences are offered in various configurations, and their living area varies from 34 square meters. m to 172 square meters. m. The apartments will be made in a modern style with an emphasis on smooth contours that harmoniously resonate with the architecture of the tower. For the design of residences, Spanish porcelain and marble, oak floors, Italian furniture and German cuisines are used. Infrastructure: Residents of North 43 will be provided with maximum comfort due to the ability to use world-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym, pool, music room, 24-hour restaurants and cafes, a game lounge, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, spacious green central courtyard. You can have a pleasant time with family or friends in the amazing common lobby or spaces for relaxing around. Also, residents of the complex will have access to Wi-Fi in the common area, cleaning of premises, round-the-clock concierge and security services, parking. Location: North 43 will become part of the Jumeirah Village Circle community, which is strategically well located in close proximity to Al Khail Road. The residential and commercial development of JVC is made according to the classical circular model with an area in the center and streets-rays, which can significantly save time when moving inside the area. Within walking distance of the North 43 complex there is all the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable life: shops, walking parks, F&B buildings. The Circle Mall, where you can do shopping, takes only five minutes by car, and Mall of The Emirates — 10 minutes. At the same distance is the popular coastal area of Dubai Marina. It will take a little over a quarter of an hour to get to Downtown Dubai and its cult attractions. Palm Jumeirah entertainment and The Walk promenade are a 20-minute drive from the complex. Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) takes a little less than half an hour. If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!