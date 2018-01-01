  1. Realting.com
Haven

Dubai, UAE
from
€185,489
;
7
About the complex

Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security!
- Not subject to real estate tax and rental;
- Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year;
- Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years;
- The best facilities at the best prices;
- Strong liquidity;
- High income 5-8% for annual rental;
- The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles.

Apartment in the Haven residential complex in the quiet area of Majan.
Apartment with spacious layout and high quality finishes.

The community also offers a wide range of amenities, including a modern gym and yoga center, pools, places for collaboration and several playgrounds for children.

Location:
19 minutes – city center, Dubai Mall;
18 minutes — Dubai International Airport;
14 minutes — Dubai Hills Estate Mall;
28 minutes – Dubai World Central Airport;
28 minutes – Palma Jumeirah.

Payment Plan:
15% - down payment
25% - under construction
60% - upon completion
The project is suitable for investment!

We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 69.0
Price per m², EUR 2,688
Apartment price, EUR 185,489
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Haven
Dubai, UAE
from
€185,489
