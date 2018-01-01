  1. Realting.com
Beverly Hills Boutique Villas

Dubai, UAE
from
€1,64M
;
7
About the complex

Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security!
- Not subject to real estate tax and rental;
- Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year;
- Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years;
- The best facilities at the best prices;
- Strong liquidity;
- High income 5-8% for annual rental;
- The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles.

Premium villa in the luxurious community of Beverly Hills Boutique Villas in Dubai Land!
The community offers furnished boutique villas with first-class service and amenities!

Residents will have access to many amenities, including: a golf course, fair parking for residents and guests, a kindergarten and a playground, a large shopping center, a school, a swimming pool, bicycle paths, tennis court.

The complex is located in the area in Akoya Oxygen ( Damac hills 2 ), where park stands and thematic recreation areas predominate. The level of service at Beverly Hills Boutique Villas is in line with the services of the world's best hotels.

The villas are distinguished not only by comfortable living conditions, but also by increased investment attractiveness. The average return on real estate is 5.28% per annum.

The developer offers a convenient payment plan:
20% - when booking
45% - under construction
35% - when transferring an object

We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Dubai, UAE

