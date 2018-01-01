  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New high-rise residence Coral Reef with swimming pools and a spa center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

New high-rise residence Coral Reef with swimming pools and a spa center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€831,267
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features numerous swimming pools, including an LED infinity pool, a spa center, a gym.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile flooring
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (fridge, hob, hood)
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 10 km
  • Downtown Dubai - 8 km
  • Expo 2020 - 35 km
  • Dubai Marina - 25 km
  • Dubai Mall - 8 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Studio | Seslia Tower | JVT
Dubai, UAE
from
€147,000
Residential complex Casa Canal
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,94M
Residential complex Upper House
Dubai, UAE
from
€507,370
Apartment building VOLTA by Damac Properties
Dubai, UAE
from
€428,755
Residential complex Luchshiy proekt Dubaya 2023 goda Sobha One
Dubai, UAE
from
€358,342
You are viewing
New high-rise residence Coral Reef with swimming pools and a spa center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€831,267
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence Creek Vista Heights close to Burj Khalifa and the international airport, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Creek Vista Heights close to Burj Khalifa and the international airport, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€491,562
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new premium apartments with different layouts. The flats overlook Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Water Canal. The luxury residence features a swimming pool, a gym, kids' playgrounds, picturesque views, a covered parking. Completion - June, 2026. Payment 60% - during construction 40% - upon completion Facilities and equipment in the house Fully equipped kitchens Fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, close to the highways and a golf club. Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes Burj Khalifa - 13 minutes Dubai Mall - 13 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes Dubai Marina - 27 minutes Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
Residence
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€124,012
Area 22–29 m²
2 properties 2
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Modern studio apartment in a residential complex with a family concept. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Glamz Residence is a new furnished apartment complex in the new residential area of Al Furjan in Dubai, near the metro station and near the beaches. All apartments are fully furnished and equipped in the highest class. Using the most advanced modern innovations makes these apartments unique. The furniture includes a sofa transformer that easily turns into a full-size bed. Thus, you get a spacious living room during the day and a comfortable guest bedroom at night. All rooms are sold with full finishes and have panoramic windows and open balconies. Characteristics of apartments: - Fully furnished - There is a balcony / terrace - Household appliances: refrigerator, washing machine, dishwasher, stove, TV, microwave - Air conditioning - Security alarm - High speed internet access Infrastructure and project amenities: - Well-maintained landscaped territory - Pools, a zone for tanning and recreation - Lobby and concierge service - gym - Restaurants and shops - Children's playground - Tennis court - Sports ground Location: - Nearby are the shopping centers Discovery Pavilion and Battuta Mall - Nearby is Dubai Marina and JBR Walk - To the sea 5 km - Al Maktoum Airport 30 km You can walk to the Jebel Ali Village Nursery kindergarten in 10 minutes, and The Arbor School in 20 minutes. Al Furjan also has two shopping centers: the eastern and western pavilions of Al Furjan Pavilion, which can be reached in less than 10 minutes. The same time will take the road to the nearest NMC Royal Hospital in DIP. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Apartment building 3BR | Nobles Tower | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | Nobles Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,000,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Nobles Tower by Tiger Group Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Furnished BUA; 1,620 Sqft Powder room Laundry space Study area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Green surrounding Health care centre Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Parks & Leisure Running, Cycling & Jogging track Spa & Sauna room Community Hall Hospital Sports court Yoga & Meditation Schools & Institute Location Nearby; Downtown Dubai – 05 mins Burj Khalifa – 10 mins The Dubai Mall – 10 mins Jumeirah Beach – 10 mins Burj Al Arab – 15 mins Mall Of Emirates – 20 mins Dubai Marina Mall – 20 mins Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Realting.com
Go