Dubai, UAE

from €257,510

54–104 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Venus – a new residential complex from the leading developer of the UAE Binghatti. Located in the developed and multifunctional area of Jumeirah Village Circle. The 28-storey tower of Binghatti Venus – is a wide collection of 1 and 2-bedroom apartments. The living area of residences varies from 56 to 109 square meters. The complex is characterized by attractive architecture. The abundance of glass panels, which reflect the surroundings of Dubai, makes the building literally weightless. The classic color scheme harmoniously complements the general image of the structure, making it similar to a modern premium hotel. Infrastructure: - Pools for adults and children; - Children's playgrounds; - A equipped gym with modern equipment; - Barbecue zone; - Jacuzzi; - Well-maintained holiday area with sun loungers; - Sports fields. Location: The JVC area is known for its developed infrastructure. Residents do not need to spend time on a long road: everything necessary is located within a radius of 10 kilometers. Jumeirah Village Circle has medical facilities and educational institutions, entertainment facilities, pharmacies and supermarkets, restaurants and cafes. At the same time, proximity to the main transport routes also allows you to quickly get to other areas of Dubai or get to the most popular attractions. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!