Gateway II Residences — is a modern low-rise residential tower with a smooth facade reflecting the surrounding elements of nature.



The hotel is located on the busy island of Hyat in the very center of the Mina al-Arab area, where InterContinental and Anantara resorts are located. From the tower you can easily reach the neighboring island, where you can find shops, outdoor restaurants and a beach club.



Offering a unique lifestyle on the beach, Gateway II Residences perfectly combines nature, luxury and modern practicality to promote a quiet life and become an ideal home for families and friends.



Gateway II Residences, consisting of spacious, sophisticated apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, combines modern urban sophistication and natural attractiveness by the sea.



Amenities:



- lobby / registration desk;

- pool, gym, living room and children's playground;

- unhindered access to the beach;

- marina and embankment in the lagoon;

- a wide selection of shops and restaurants;

- public parks and playgrounds;

- hypermarkets and places of rest;



Location:



Mina Al Arab — is a place for a blessed vacation, located in the beautiful natural environment of the untouched coast of Ras Al Khaima. The area was created with concern for the environment, with pristine beaches, numerous areas of lush parks and coastal wetlands dedicated to the conservation and demonstration of their natural beauty.



We will provide you with:



- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;

- Guaranteeing annual investment income;

- Interest-free installment for 7 years;

- Free legal support;

- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;

- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;

- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;

