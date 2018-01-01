  1. Realting.com
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
€258,114
About the complex

Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate.

Gateway II Residences — is a modern low-rise residential tower with a smooth facade reflecting the surrounding elements of nature.

The hotel is located on the busy island of Hyat in the very center of the Mina al-Arab area, where InterContinental and Anantara resorts are located. From the tower you can easily reach the neighboring island, where you can find shops, outdoor restaurants and a beach club.

Offering a unique lifestyle on the beach, Gateway II Residences perfectly combines nature, luxury and modern practicality to promote a quiet life and become an ideal home for families and friends.

Gateway II Residences, consisting of spacious, sophisticated apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, combines modern urban sophistication and natural attractiveness by the sea.

Amenities:

- lobby / registration desk;
- pool, gym, living room and children's playground;
- unhindered access to the beach;
- marina and embankment in the lagoon;
- a wide selection of shops and restaurants;
- public parks and playgrounds;
- hypermarkets and places of rest;

Location:

Mina Al Arab — is a place for a blessed vacation, located in the beautiful natural environment of the untouched coast of Ras Al Khaima. The area was created with concern for the environment, with pristine beaches, numerous areas of lush parks and coastal wetlands dedicated to the conservation and demonstration of their natural beauty.

We will provide you with:

- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.

Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 88.0
Price per m², EUR 2,933
Apartment price, EUR 258,114
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 117.0
Price per m², EUR 2,996
Apartment price, EUR 350,485
New building location
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

