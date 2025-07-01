  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartamenty premium klassa v samom serdce Dubaa

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
13
ID: 32964
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Premium class apartments in the heart of Dubai from a very reliable developer who always rents out all their facilities on time and at the same time this developer has a very high-quality finish. Also in the apartments will be all kitchen appliances and built-in wardrobes. The building will have many amenities for residents of such 2 pools, one pool only for women and the second pool will be for public use. There will also be 2 decorated gyms, one for women only and the second for general use, there will also be a playground, etc.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Back
Other complexes
