New residence Petalz with a swimming pool and sports grounds, International City, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Lamtara, MJL, Dubai.
Lamtara by Dubai Holding is residential building offering amazing units that are built with tranquil spacious & tastefully appointed building, it also has contemporary designed lobby lounges for its residents.
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 20%
During Construction – 80%
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,815 Sqft
Maid room
Laundry area
Powder room
Dressing
Balcony / Terrace
24/7 Security
Beach access
Dining & Retail outlet
Green Surrounding
Gym
Health Care Centre
Leisure & Park area
Restaurant & Cafe
Swimming pool
Barbeque area
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
School & Institute
Water activity
Yoga & Meditation
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,800 Sqft
Maid room
Laundry area
Powder room
Walk-in-closet
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Equipped Gym
Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Jogging, Cycling & Running area
Sports facilities
Tennis & Basketball court
Community hall
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
Fully gated community
Spacious cabanas
Multipurpse hall
Splash Pads
Location Nearby;
Creek Marina – 05 mins
Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 10 mins
Dubai International Airport – 10 mins
Downtown Dubai – 15 mins
Burj Khalifa – 20 mins
Jumeirah Beach – 20 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD
Savanna is a one, two and three-bedroom apartment complex next to a verdant park. Elegantly designed buildings occupy the neighbourhood with world-class facilities and an extensive road network provides easy access to the best attractions in Dubai and beyond.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Other amenities include a plaza with shops and restaurants, an outdoor playground, a business centre and co-working space, an outdoor cinema and a lush lawn where residents can have a relaxing day.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Dubai Creek Harbour, an 8 km2 waterfront development, pushes the boundaries of architecture, design and quality of life. Life at Dubai Creek Harbour is all about close proximity to the best attractions.
Nearby:
10 minutes from Burj Khalifa
15 minutes from Dubai Int'l Airport
Wildlife sanctuary
Pink Flamingo House
Yacht Club
Vida Hotel
Address Hotel
700 Metre long beach
Waterfront Restaurants and Cafes