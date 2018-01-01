  1. Realting.com
MADA IN Tower

Dubai, UAE
from
€523,584
6
About the complex

Apartments in the new MADA’IN Tower complex in the prestigious Dubai Marina area! Apartments for life and investment! Rental yield - 8.2%! Income from resale - 32%! We will provide an investor catalog! Installment plan 0%!

Due date - 1st quarter. 2027

Amenities: Equipped gym with sauna, private lighted squash and paddle tennis courts, temperature controlled infinity pool, play area with a variety of activities.

Location:
MADA'IN Tower & Center is conveniently located in the prestigious Dubai Marina area. This elevated area, one of the most stylish in Dubai, provides a unique opportunity to live by the sea, with the beach just a few minutes' walk away.

Payment Plan:
10% - upon booking
40% - under construction
50 - upon completion

Write or call to find out more!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
76
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
