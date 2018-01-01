Furnished apartments in the new Hyde Walk Residence project! Suitable for living and long term rental! Rental income per month - $1400. Interest-free installments! A stunning view of the embankment and the city!
Benefits: State-of-the-art fitness centers, serene landscaped gardens, infinity pools, and exclusive access to entertainment and dining.
Near Hyde Walk Residence there are key locations in Dubai such as: Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai.
07 minutes to City Walk
08 minutes to Emirates Tower metro station
10 minutes to Dubai World Trade Center
10 minutes to Burj Khalifa
10 minutes to Dubai Mall
10 minutes to La Mer beach
Payment Plan:
20% - down payment
40% - under construction
40% - upon completion
