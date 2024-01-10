Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Lahbab, UAE

2 properties total found
3 room cottage in Lahbab, UAE
3 room cottage
Lahbab, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
The Valley Nara comes as the 2nd phase of a large townhouse community by Emaar, developed in…
€505,995
Cottage 4 rooms in Lahbab, UAE
Cottage 4 rooms
Lahbab, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
The Valley Nara comes as the 2nd phase of a large townhouse community by Emaar, developed in…
€641,749
