Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Ghanadhah
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartment with full sea view and sunset from the terraceJacob & Co. Beachfront Living, Al Ju…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go