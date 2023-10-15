Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Deira, UAE

apartments
33
houses
3
5 properties total found
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Deira, UAE
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Deira, UAE
€783,383
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Deira, UAE
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Deira, UAE
€569,417
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Deira, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Deira, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
1 -SPAL APARTMENTS W RESIDENCES IN THE CENTER OF FOOD Residences and nbsp; & ndash; located …
€431,867
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Deira, UAE
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Deira, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
2-SPAL HOTEL APARTMENTS ST. REGIS APARTMENTS IN FOOD CENTER. Regis Residences & nbsp; & ndas…
€849,444
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Deira, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Deira, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€564,570
