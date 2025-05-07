Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for Sale in Deira, United Arab Emirates

1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury residence Ivy Gardens with a swimming pool and a cinema, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE We of…
$357,833
2 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 10
New Bay Residences with swimming pools, gardens and a cinema, Dubai Islands, UAE We offer a…
$1,00M
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence Clearpoint with swimming pools and a park at 500 meters from the sea, Port Ras…
$1,23M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence Weybridge Gardens with a swimming pool, gardens and a co-working area near a h…
$152,018
Apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 52
🌟 LUX. It doesn’t take many words to describe exclusive comfort.🌟Dubai, Dubai Canal. Bugatti…
$5,43M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
New large-scale project of townhouses Reportage Village in Dubailand, Dubai, UAE The comple…
$413,997
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas and townhouses Haven with a wellness center and swimming pools, Dubail…
$959,602
2 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence Bayline & Avonlea with swimming pools and a park close to a highway and a mari…
$596,988
