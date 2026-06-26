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Pool Apartments for Sale in Deira, United Arab Emirates

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15 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 7/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 7/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
Value OneValue One
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
Floor 8/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Floor 8/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 6/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 2/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
Leave a request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
Leave a request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 4/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
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