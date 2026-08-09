Seaview Apartments for Sale in Deira, UAE

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Beachfront Apartments in Deira, United Arab Emirates

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1 BHK
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9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 6/12
241 WATERSIDE - island privacy, minimalist architecture and resort lifestyle in Dubai Island…
$868,092
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 6/12
241 WATERSIDE - island privacy, minimalist architecture and resort lifestyle in Dubai Island…
$596,064
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/12
241 WATERSIDE - island privacy, minimalist architecture and resort lifestyle in Dubai Island…
$514,374
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
2-SPAL HOTEL APARTMENTS ST. REGIS APARTMENTS IN FOOD CENTER. Regis Residences   – A new prem…
$892,978
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
$593,504
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Luxurious Mercedes-Benz-Inspired Residences in Downtown Dubai, UAE   Downtown Dubai st…
$2,99M
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3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence Clearpoint with swimming pools and a park at 500 meters from the sea, Port Ras…
$1,23M
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
1 -SPAL APARTMENTS W RESIDENCES IN THE CENTER OF FOOD Residences and nbsp; – located and nbs…
$454,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence Bayline & Avonlea with swimming pools and a park close to a highway and a mari…
$596,988
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