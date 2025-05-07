Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Deira
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Deira, United Arab Emirates

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury residence Ivy Gardens with a swimming pool and a cinema, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE We of…
$357,833
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 10
New Bay Residences with swimming pools, gardens and a cinema, Dubai Islands, UAE We offer a…
$1,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence Clearpoint with swimming pools and a park at 500 meters from the sea, Port Ras…
$1,23M
Leave a request
RCST RCST
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence Weybridge Gardens with a swimming pool, gardens and a co-working area near a h…
$152,018
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
New large-scale project of townhouses Reportage Village in Dubailand, Dubai, UAE The comple…
$413,997
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas and townhouses Haven with a wellness center and swimming pools, Dubail…
$959,602
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence Bayline & Avonlea with swimming pools and a park close to a highway and a mari…
$596,988
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go