Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Commercial

Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in UAE

Dubai
41
3 properties total found
Commercial real estate with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ras, UAE
Commercial real estate with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ras, UAE
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 858 m²
всего 10 вилл Каждая вилла представляет собой зал с 3 спальнями. 4 туалет Кухня Каждая в…
€1,65M
Office with parking, with sea view, in city center in Dubai, UAE
Office with parking, with sea view, in city center
Dubai, UAE
Area 87 m²
Floor 11
As a Territory Specialist at Jumeirah Lake Tower, Key One Realty proudly offers you this spa…
€207,765
Other with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Other with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Area 15 502 m²
Number of floors 29
Reem Island is a natural island situated 600 metres off the north-eastern coast of Abu Dhabi…
€51,28M

Property types in UAE

hotels
offices
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir