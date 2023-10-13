Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Commercial
  4. Other

Commercial property for sale in UAE

сommercial property
44
hotels
3
offices
22
Other To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Other in Dubai, UAE
Other
Dubai, UAE
Area 44 m²
Fam Properties are pleased to present this fully equipped commercial area. Currently for ren…
€228,406
Other with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Other with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Area 15 502 m²
Number of floors 29
Reem Island is a natural island situated 600 metres off the north-eastern coast of Abu Dhabi…
€51,28M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir