Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Business Bay
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for Sale in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

penthouses
12
studios
22
1 BHK
151
2 BHK
98
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
49 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 21
Modern residence The Quayside in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE We offer apartments …
$540,879
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 28
The Sterling — apartments by Omniyat near the water channel and the city center, with views …
$321,841
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 40
Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious busines…
$909,226
Leave a request
RCST RCST
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 45
Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumei…
$570,404
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 785 m²
Number of floors 13
New luxury residence Casa Canal with a swimming pool, a spa center and around-the-clock secu…
$12,88M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 26
New residence Canal close to a yacht club, at Business Bay, in the center of Dubai, UAE We …
$474,969
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 30
New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools and panoramic views Vela Vie…
$6,30M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 45
Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumei…
$691,178
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 14
Canal Front Residences — new residential complex by Nakheel with a swimming pool on the bank…
$781,470
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 52
High-rise residence Meera Tower with a panoramic view right on the banks of the Dubai Water …
$604,178
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 25
Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE We …
$935,926
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 20
Luxury residence Majestine with a swimming pool and gardens in the center of Business Bay, D…
$467,296
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 25
Mama Shelter Residences — furnished full-service apartments by Khamas Group in Business Bay,…
$365,669
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Unit of the day Enjoy breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai.  in the hea…
$905,495
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 832 m²
Number of floors 18
New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai …
$14,81M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 45
Nobles Tower by Tiger Properties — A Blend of Elegance and Comfort in the Heart of Business …
$730,208
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 35
Peninsula Four, The Plaza — residential complex by Select Group close to the Dubai Water Cha…
$1,95M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 19
Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Wat…
$1,22M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 43
ALTITUDE de GRISOGONO by DAMAC — An Icon of Luxury in Business Bay Altitude de GRISOGONO …
$608,507
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 63
Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business…
$238,537
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 23
Futuristic residential complex with views of the waterfront, the Dubai Canal and the Burj Kh…
$559,540
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 50
High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club,…
$9,86M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 15
New Mariott Residences with a swimming pool and a restaurant close to the canal and Jumeirah…
$807,759
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 70/101
Bayz101 by Danube — A Symbol of Modern Elegance in Business Bay. Bayz101 by Danube is a m…
$649,424
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 30
Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marin…
$462,094
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 75
SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences — hotel apartments by WOW developer in Business Bay, Dubai Thi…
$1,94M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 30
Ahad Residences — high-rise residence by Ahad Group close to a beach and a metro station in …
$850,516
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 63
Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and welln…
$424,436
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 30
UPSIDE Living — furnished apartments in a new residence by SRG Holding with a swimming pool …
$328,084
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 60
New high-rise residence Volta with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to Dubai Mall,…
$669,292
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go