Pool Apartments for Sale in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 270 m²
Number of floors 60
Al Wasayef Real Estate: Proudly offer this amazing 2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Churchill…
$306,364
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 20/102
BAYZ 102 by Danube Properties — An Epitome of Luxury in Business Bay BAYZ 102 is a reside…
$622,146
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 9/23
Project:
$566,200
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/23
Project:
$200,000
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Unit of the day Enjoy breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai.  in the hea…
$905,495
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 45
Nobles Tower by Tiger Properties — A Blend of Elegance and Comfort in the Heart of Business …
$730,208
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Floor 9/45
Project: Nobles Tower Location-Business
$857,000
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 43
ALTITUDE de GRISOGONO by DAMAC — An Icon of Luxury in Business Bay Altitude de GRISOGONO …
$608,507
1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Merano Tower is a paradigm of urban architecture and design. The 29-storey residential tower…
$204,243
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
$907,701
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 70/101
Bayz101 by Danube — A Symbol of Modern Elegance in Business Bay. Bayz101 by Danube is a m…
$649,424
2 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 480 m²
Number of floors 60
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE: Offering 2BR Plus maid room Apartment for sale with amazing price in…
$351,297
1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 680 m²
We Are Pleased to offer this beautiful new apartment consisting of one bedroom in Merano T…
$204,243
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 16/23
Project:
$340,000
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Floor 42/45
Project: Nobles Tower Location-Business
$1,45M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 55/122
Tiger Sky Tower — An Icon of Luxury in Business Bay   Tiger Sky Tower is an extraordin…
$673,554
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 20/45
Project: Nobles Tower Location-Business
$748,635
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Why Invest in Ready-to-Move-in Units at Nobles Tower: Immediate Returns: Yo…
$713,315
