  Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Business Bay
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

12
22
151
98
33 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 28
The Sterling — apartments by Omniyat near the water channel and the city center, with views …
$321,841
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 40
Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious busines…
$909,226
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 26
New residence Canal close to a yacht club, at Business Bay, in the center of Dubai, UAE We …
$474,969
RCST RCST
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 9/23
Project:
$566,200
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/23
Project:
$200,000
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 14
Canal Front Residences — new residential complex by Nakheel with a swimming pool on the bank…
$781,470
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 52
High-rise residence Meera Tower with a panoramic view right on the banks of the Dubai Water …
$604,178
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 20
Luxury residence Majestine with a swimming pool and gardens in the center of Business Bay, D…
$467,296
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Unit of the day Enjoy breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai.  in the hea…
$905,495
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 45
Nobles Tower by Tiger Properties — A Blend of Elegance and Comfort in the Heart of Business …
$730,208
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Floor 9/45
Project: Nobles Tower Location-Business
$857,000
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 43
ALTITUDE de GRISOGONO by DAMAC — An Icon of Luxury in Business Bay Altitude de GRISOGONO …
$608,507
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 63
Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business…
$238,537
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
$907,701
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 70/101
Bayz101 by Danube — A Symbol of Modern Elegance in Business Bay. Bayz101 by Danube is a m…
$649,424
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 30
Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marin…
$462,094
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 63
Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and welln…
$424,436
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 30
UPSIDE Living — furnished apartments in a new residence by SRG Holding with a swimming pool …
$328,084
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 60
New high-rise residence Volta with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to Dubai Mall,…
$669,292
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 82
Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge…
$577,233
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 35
Jumeirah Living Business Bay — apartments by Select Group with views of the skyscraper Burj …
$4,12M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 16/23
Project:
$340,000
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 72
Safa Two de GRISOGONO — futuristic residential complex by DAMAC with designer finishes at th…
$611,031
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 15
Furnished apartments with large balconies in Avanti residential complex with a gym, Business…
$625,419
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 38
Canal Crown — residential complex by DAMAC with swimming pools, aqua fitness equipment and o…
$542,966
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 55/122
Tiger Sky Tower — An Icon of Luxury in Business Bay   Tiger Sky Tower is an extraordin…
$673,554
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 21
The Paragon — residential complex by IGO with swimming pools, cinema and fitness areas with …
$1,06M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 20/45
Project: Nobles Tower Location-Business
$748,635
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 29
High-rise residence Merano Tower with around-the-clock security close to Burj Khalifa and Ju…
$339,445
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 30
Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Busines…
$509,401
