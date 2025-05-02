Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Business Bay
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

penthouses
12
studios
22
1 BHK
151
2 BHK
98
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 20/102
BAYZ 102 by Danube Properties — An Epitome of Luxury in Business Bay BAYZ 102 is a reside…
$622,146
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 736 m²
Floor 6/27
Here comes the first of its kind Dorchester Collection by Omniyat, that offers limited editi…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Unit of the day Enjoy breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai.  in the hea…
$905,495
Leave a request
RCST RCST
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 45
Nobles Tower by Tiger Properties — A Blend of Elegance and Comfort in the Heart of Business …
$730,208
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 43
ALTITUDE de GRISOGONO by DAMAC — An Icon of Luxury in Business Bay Altitude de GRISOGONO …
$608,507
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 70/101
Bayz101 by Danube — A Symbol of Modern Elegance in Business Bay. Bayz101 by Danube is a m…
$649,424
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 188 m²
This magnificent and ultra-luxurious penthouse boasts breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa…
$32,62M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 75
These luxurious residences are located at the exclusive "SLS Hotels & Residences by Wow Red,…
$917,104
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 32
This exquisite ultra-luxury penthouse features four bedrooms and a private pool. It is situa…
$42,27M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go