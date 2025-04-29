Show property on map Show properties list
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Al Zubair
  4. Residential

Residential properties for Sale in Al Zubair, United Arab Emirates

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Zubair, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Zubair, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 455 m²
Enjoy luxury in this brand-new modern villa in Sharjah. A contemporary home that combines th…
$626,190
