  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Al Jubail
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Al Jubail, UAE

1 property total found
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sharjah, UAE
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 659 m²
Number of floors 2
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
€2,83M
per month
Properties features in Al Jubail, UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
