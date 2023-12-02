Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Al Jubail, UAE

Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sharjah, UAE
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 659 m²
Number of floors 2
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
€2,83M
per month
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with parking in Sharjah, UAE
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with parking
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 2
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
€1,03M
per month
