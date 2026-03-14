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Beachfront Studios for Sale in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates

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Studio apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ide…
$107,945
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DDA Real Estate
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