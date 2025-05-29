Show property on map Show properties list
Beachfront Apartments in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf!
$186,301
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf!
$286,575
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 6
Foreign real estate from 40,000$.
$97,563
Studio apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf!
$107,945
