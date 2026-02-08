Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Al Dhafrah Region
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses in Al Dhafrah Region, United Arab Emirates

1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Al Taf Al Gharbi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Al Taf Al Gharbi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 3/5
📩 Write and leave a demand🏡 In the waterfront zone Abu-Dhabi!📍 Al Raha Beach 🔹 O project:✅Va…
$1,08M
