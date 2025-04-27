Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Abu Dhabi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
Nestled in the serene and fast-developing Khalifa City, this Italian-inspired townhouse comm…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go