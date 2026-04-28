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Apartments for sale in Zhytomyr Oblast, Ukraine

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Apartment 13 bedrooms in Ivanovychi, Ukraine
Apartment 13 bedrooms
Ivanovychi, Ukraine
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 5
Small apartment house for sale in a good area of Becici / Ivanovici, Budva municipality. The…
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