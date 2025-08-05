Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Zatisanska selisna gromada
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Zatisanska selisna gromada, Ukraine

1 property total found
Commercial property 25 000 m² in Zatyshshia, Ukraine
Commercial property 25 000 m²
Zatyshshia, Ukraine
Area 25 000 m²
Floor 1/2
I hope you look at the proposition, you can become the key element of your business success!…
$205,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go