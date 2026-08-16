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Hotels for sale in Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine

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Hotel–Recreation–Medical Complex (HRMC) located in Polyana,Transcarpathia in Poliana, Ukraine
Hotel–Recreation–Medical Complex (HRMC) located in Polyana,Transcarpathia
Poliana, Ukraine
Area 6 455 m²
Number of floors 6
For sale a fully operational Hotel–Recreation–Medical Complex (HRMC) SOLVA located in Polyan…
$8,22M
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