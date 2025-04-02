Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Volyn Oblast
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Volyn Oblast, Ukraine

1 property total found
Plot of land in Vyshniv Rural Hromada, Ukraine
Plot of land
Vyshniv Rural Hromada, Ukraine
Area 868 600 m²
Strategic Commercial Land Opportunity — EU–Ukraine Logistics Gateway An exceptional inves…
Price on request
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
