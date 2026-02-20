Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Vigodanska silska gromada
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Vigodanska silska gromada, Ukraine

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Vyhoda, Ukraine
5 room house
Vyhoda, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 254 m²
Floor 1/2
$40,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vigodanska silska gromada, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go