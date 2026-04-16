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Offices for Sale in Velikodolinska selisna gromada, Ukraine

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Office 564 m² in Molodizhne, Ukraine
Office 564 m²
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Area 564 m²
35538. Operating business center in the most popular area of Chernomorsk is for sale. Three…
$300,000
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