Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Velikodolinska selisna gromada
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Velikodolinska selisna gromada, Ukraine

2 properties total found
Commercial property 4 073 m² in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Commercial property 4 073 m²
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 4 073 m²
Floor 1/2
Location: 19 km Ovidiopol road, Velikidolinskoe, Ovidiopol district, Odessa region Land plo…
$800,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 11 365 m² in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Commercial property 11 365 m²
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 11 365 m²
$1,70M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go