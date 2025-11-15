Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Velikodalnicka silska gromada, Ukraine

5 properties total found
Commercial property 145 m² in Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Commercial property 145 m²
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Area 145 m²
Floor 1
$750
Commercial property in Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Commercial property
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
29643. I will sell a plot for commercial use in Velikiy Dalnik, Mayakskaya, 5 km from Dve St…
$250,000
Commercial property 2 000 m² in Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Area 2 000 m²
9912. . . We offer for sale a warehouse building in the village. Great Dalknik. Total area 2…
$195,000
Commercial property 2 919 m² in Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 919 m²
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Area 2 919 m²
$300,000
Commercial property 400 m² in Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Commercial property 400 m²
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Area 400 m²
29289 Warehouse complex for sale in Velykyi Dalnik village. Total area 400 sq.m. Water and g…
$200,000
