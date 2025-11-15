Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Velikodalnicka silska gromada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Velikodalnicka silska gromada, Ukraine

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/11
$58,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/11
$55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Velikodalnicka silska gromada, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go