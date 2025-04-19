Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Velikodalnicka silska gromada, Ukraine

houses
3
3 properties total found
6 room house in Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
6 room house
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
$65,000
5 room house in Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
5 room house
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/2
25186 Selling a 2-storey house in Dalnik, with a total area of ​​139 sq.m. There is a well o…
$65,000
3 room house in Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
3 room house
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
31451 for the sale of boots Iz with a land with a diling 15 acres in the center of the villa…
$32,000
