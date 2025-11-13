Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Uznenska miska gromada
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Uznenska miska gromada, Ukraine

Pivdenne
3
4 properties total found
Commercial property 1 500 m² in Pivdenne, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Pivdenne, Ukraine
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1/2
$1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property in Pivdenne, Ukraine
Commercial property
Pivdenne, Ukraine
20275. Yuzhny, plot of 4 hectares, contract for 49 years, has its own transformer, asphalted…
$480,000
Leave a request
Commercial property in Novi Biliari, Ukraine
Commercial property
Novi Biliari, Ukraine
№ 1312. . We offer for sale a plot near the South Port in the village. Belars. The total are…
$600,000
Leave a request
NotarNotar
Commercial property in Pivdenne, Ukraine
Commercial property
Pivdenne, Ukraine
$400,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go