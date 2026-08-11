Business for sale for sale in Uzhhorod Raion, Ukraine

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Commercial property 7 700 m² in Baryshivka, Ukraine
Commercial property 7 700 m²
Baryshivka, Ukraine
Area 7 700 m²
The sale of a polymer factory (6.5 ha, car 3.4 MW) is a strategic asset. Looking for a stab…
$2,50M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Commercial property 1 200 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 200 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 200 m²
10323. We offer for sale a facade administrative and production building on Izlichkovaya Str…
$310,000
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Hotel 270 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel 270 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 270 m²
8194. We offer for sale a functioning mini hotel in the heart of the resort city of Odessa. …
$650,000
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 138 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 138 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 138 m²
8428. We offer for sale commercial premises in the status shopping and office center "Athena…
$119,000
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Commercial property 53 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 53 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 53 m²
10216. We offer for sale commercial premises on Dalnitskaya Street. Total area of 53 sq.m. P…
$30,000
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Commercial property 1 167 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 167 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 167 m²
10079. We offer for sale an existing service station in the popular Balkovskaya street with …
$800,000
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Commercial property 109 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 109 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 109 m²
1336. We offer for sale a home in Moldavanka Srednaya str. It consists of a residential hous…
$250,000
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Commercial property 1 570 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 570 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 570 m²
8980. We offer for sale a property complex in the Primorsky district. It consists of several…
$350,000
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Commercial property 507 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 507 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 507 m²
No. 1224. Selling a two-story building on the street. Gastello, opposite the airport shoppin…
$460,000
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Commercial property 1 717 m² in Hrybivka, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 717 m²
Hrybivka, Ukraine
Area 1 717 m²
50 rooms | Restaurant for 300 guests | 2 swimming pools | Vlasny beach For sale a wild-gothe…
$3,20M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 600 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 600 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 600 m²
21202 Sale of industrial base 4500 sq.m. industrial zone Sprinkle. In fact, the plot is 1 he…
$540,000
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Commercial property 181 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 181 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 181 m²
9993. We offer for sale a building on Marazlievskaya Street. Total area of 181 sq.m. It is l…
$300,000
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