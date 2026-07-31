Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Usativska silska gromada
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Usativska silska gromada, Ukraine

;
сommercial properties
9
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 2 113 m² in Usatove, Ukraine
Warehouse 2 113 m²
Usatove, Ukraine
Area 2 113 m²
Sale of refrigeration complex - 0.83 hectares, preparations business, 2113 m Locacia: Ideal…
$700,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go